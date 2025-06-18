"We are in a position to defend our country in the best way," Senior Iranian diplomat says

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran in India said that Iran retaliated to Israel's aggression is based on self-defence, which is enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Hosseini said that Iran is in a position to defend its people, government, and the country in the best way.

"The truth is that one that since June 13, we were attacked by the Israeli regime as an aggression which is a flagrant violation of international law, violation of sovereignty of one independent state. This is a matter that it was highly expected that the free nations of the government who are seeking justice in the world condemn such kind of aggression, which is a violation of international law. We actually are in a position to defend our people, our government, our country in the best way," he told ANI.

He further said that Iran has the power to defend its people. Recently Israel announced threats against high-ranking Iranian officials.

"We have shown that we are able and we will continue because we are under attack. We have to defend and our actual retaliatory action is based on the self-defense which is enshrined in the Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which gives us this power to defend our people. The Israeli government, the Israeli officials, officially announced some threats against Iranian high ranking officials," he said.

Hosseini further told ANI that Israel assassinated some Iranian military officials and said that they would continue until the aggression is stopped.

"They assassinated some of the Iranian military officials, which is totally against any regulations. Until now, you have been informed that several rounds of the exchange of what you can say are missiles and drones happened between the two sides, but we are defending in a proper way, and we are confident in what we are doing. We will continue until this aggression is stopped," he said.

When asked about the US-Iran nuclear deal and Trump's role in the crisis as he calls for unconditional surrender, Hosseini said that they were at the negotiating table, and that the US gave the green light to attack Iran.

"We were at the table actually at the negotiating table. It was America who gave the green light to Israelis to have these military attacks against Iran. On the basis of even false accusation- they have made a lot of accusations- but there was no any proof," he said.

Hosseini alleged that there is a mechanism to confirm an allegation. But, the US and Israel bypassed it in Iran's case.

"But if there is any kind of allegations, it should go through some mechanism which is actually it has been considered by the international organisation like the UN. But they just bypass everything and with the help of Americans to destroy these negotiations," he said.

He added that Iran was still at the negotiation table. But, no country could dictate them to do whatever they want.

"We are still, we are at the table of negotiation, but nobody can force us to do whatever they want. They cannot tell us to stop it or to continue the war or defending ourselves. We hope that America doesn't go in this conflict because it would be the beneficiary of none of players in the region Iran or Israel or even those who are in the region. This is our decision to defend until it is necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal. "I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran is foolish not to sign one," he said.

Iran has called on the United States to intervene and help bring an end to the aerial attacks, which have escalated over the past few days.

Trump said a diplomatic deal with Iran to end the conflict could happen soon after he leaves the G7 summit. "I think Iran is basically at the negotiating table and wants to make a deal. As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something," he said at the summit. (ANI)

