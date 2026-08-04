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Home / World / We are in contact with all stakeholders over Chabahar Port operation: MEA

We are in contact with all stakeholders over Chabahar Port operation: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The government said on Tuesday that it is in contact with all partners and stakeholders over the Chabahar Port operation in Iran.

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"Regarding the Chahbahar operation, we are in contact with all the partners and stakeholders involved in this matter," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said responding to questions during the regular media briefing.

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The government told Lok Sabha last month in a written reply that it remains engaged with all concerned stakeholders to address the implications of the expiry of the US conditional sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port project.

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Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, said India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), has been operating the port since 2018.

"The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development, as well as to boost trade and economic linkages of India with Central Asia. An Indian government-owned company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), has been operating the port since 2018."

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The government said India has fulfilled its financial commitment of USD 120 million towards the project under the main contract signed between IPGL and Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) on May 13, 2024.

"As per the provisions of the main contract signed between IPGL and the Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran on May 13, 2024, India has fulfilled its financial commitment of USD 120 million towards the project. The final tranche of this amount was transferred in August 2025," he said.

"As the conditional sanctions waiver granted by the US for the Chabahar Port project ended on 26 April 2026, the Government remains engaged with all concerned stakeholders to address the implications of this development," he added.

India and Iran signed a 10-year contract in May 2024 for the operation of the Shahid-Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port. The project is aimed at providing connectivity to Afghanistan and strengthening India's trade and economic links with Central Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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