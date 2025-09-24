DT
"We are living through the most destructive arms race in human history": Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at UNGA

ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Sep 24, 2025 IST
New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that the world is entering a new era of warfare shaped by cheap drones and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

"We need global rules now for how AI can be used in weapons, and this is just as urgent as preventing the spread of real weapons. We need to restore international cooperation, real working cooperation for peace and for security," he said.

Reflecting on the evolution of warfare, Zelenskyy added, "Ten years ago, war looked different, and no one imagined that cheap drones could create dead zones, areas stretching for dozens of kilometres where nothing moves, no vehicles, no life."

Advertisement

He stressed that such drones can be built with limited resources, noting that Ukraine itself has made extensive use of them in its fight against Russia's invasion. Moscow, he said, has also relied increasingly on drones in operations not only within Ukraine but against other European countries as well.

The Ukrainian leader further questioned, "Who will be the force to create a simple drone carrying a nuclear warhead?"

Advertisement

Warning of the broader implications, Zelenskyy said the world is now "living through the most destructive arms race in human history."

Emphasising the risks posed by AI in weaponry, he stated that without "real security guarantees" and a credible framework for global security, there would be no "place left on Earth that's still safe."

"We need global rules now for how AI can be used in weapons and this is just as urgent as preventing the spread of nuclear weapons," he repeated, urging nations to revive meaningful international cooperation.

"A few years from now might already be too late," he added, before broadening his address into a sharp critique of global institutions. Zelenskyy faulted them for inadequate and delayed responses not only to the war in Ukraine but also to conflicts in Syria, Gaza, and Sudan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

