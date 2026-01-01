"We are talking about really establishing a normal political dialogue": Former diplomat Suresh K Goel on India-Bangladesh ties

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Former diplomat Suresh K Goel on Thursday noted that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia was an important step towards restoring normal political dialogue between India and Bangladesh amid strained bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Speaking about the visit, Goel said that while it could be viewed as a protocol engagement, it carried deeper political significance given Khaleda Zia's role in Bangladesh's political history and India's past engagement with her government.

Advertisement

He noted that despite periodic irritants, India and Bangladesh had earlier shared a "pleasant and effective relationship", and restoring such engagement remains important for both neighbours.

Advertisement

Referring to Jaishankar's remarks during the visit, Goel said the External Affairs Minister's expression of hope that Khaleda Zia's vision would continue to guide India-Bangladesh relations reflected New Delhi's intent to rebuild a stable and constructive partnership.

"When External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says that we hope the vision of Khaleda Zia will continue to guide relations between India and Bangladesh, it is a significant statement because we are talking about really establishing a normal political regime and a normal political dialogue between the two countries, where we can hope to restore the relationship between India and Bangladesh on a track where the two important neighbours should really be working with each other in their mutual interest," Goel said.

Advertisement

Goel said recent political developments in Bangladesh following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina had made bilateral engagement more difficult.

"In recent times, what we have found under Muhammad Yunus, and after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina, is that jihadist elements seem to have taken over the political climate in Bangladesh, and the relationship has become difficult," he said.

Highlighting concerns over violence and the breakdown of dialogue, Goel added, "It is not just the killing of people of Indian origin in Bangladesh, but it has also become difficult to even carry on normal dialogue."

Against this backdrop, Goel expressed hope that Bangladesh would move towards restoring a political government through elections. "We do hope that sooner or later -- and sooner the better -- a political government can be restored on the basis of free and fair elections in Bangladesh," he said.

Stressing the importance of democratic processes, he added, "Free and fair elections are important in an atmosphere where killings are taking place these days. The government in Bangladesh has to make all possible efforts to ensure that."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who represented India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, also met her son and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and handed over a condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar's visit to the Bangladeshi capital lasted around four hours and took place amid strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka since the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office. India has repeatedly raised concerns over the security situation in Bangladesh, particularly incidents targeting minority communities, including Hindus.

Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the BNP, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, currently serves as the party's acting chairman and is widely viewed as a leading contender for the prime minister's post in the elections scheduled for February 12.

During his interaction with Rahman, the External Affairs Minister acknowledged Khaleda Zia's contribution to Bangladesh's democratic journey and conveyed India's optimism about the future of bilateral relations, expressing hope that ties between India and Bangladesh would strengthen following the forthcoming elections. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)