Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in Namibia expressed immense excitement and anticipation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the country's capital, Windhoek, on Wednesday morning, marking his first visit to the country and the third-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister.

Members of the community, gearing up to welcome PM Modi, shared their enthusiasm, with one stating that they will be presenting a 'Garba' dance to welcome the Prime Minister.

"We are thrilled that PM Modi has arrived in Namibia. We will present a Garba dance to welcome the PM," she stated.

"This is the first time I am going to meet Modi ji, and I am very excited," said another member of the diaspora.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and was met with a warm reception, as he was greeted by the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, reflecting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

"PM Narendra Modi lands in the capital city of Windhoek, Namibia, to a warm welcome. He was received by Ms. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations & Trade of Namibia, at the airport. This is the first visit of the PM to Namibia," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

PM Modi also took to X and stated that Namibia was a "valued and trusted African partner" and that he was looking forward to his meeting with Namibian President Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament later today.

"Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today," he stated.

PM Modi is in Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial, traditional welcome at the airport. The Prime Minister also tried his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Prime Minister will embark on a State Visit to Namibia on July 09, 2025. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Namibia and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia."

"During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. The Prime Minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia," the MEA said.

"The visit of the Prime Minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia," it added.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

Namibia is the final stop in the Prime Minister's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil. (ANI)

