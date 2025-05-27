Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 27 (ANI): Consul General of Nepal in Slovenia, Aswin Kumar Shrestha, said that people of Slovenia love Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole country, and they would like to travel to India.

Shrestha made these remarks after meeting an all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, in Slovenia. He said he asked Kanimozhi whether it was safe to travel to India.

On meeting all-party delegation, he said, "Our president...has already told and supported that we are with you, India, and I think we are all stands for that and here I have this also many general Slovenes that are in ..., they love Kashmir very much, of course India is superpower, not because of superpower but beautiful country with rich culture, and so they would like to go and I had also put questions to Madam, if it is safe to travel to Kashmir because they would like to travel very much, and Slovene people are very much in love with Kashmir, Ladakh, India, the whole country and so our president has clearly given support to India and we are all for that."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf, also met Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO) President Marjan Setinc.

During the meeting, the MPs explained India's actions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "'Sharing Bharat's stand with the world' The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK held an engaging and productive interaction with President Mr. Marjan Setinc and senior members of the Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO)."

"The delegation explained India's actions after the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan. The rich discussions with the senior foreign policy practitioners were helpful in building a better appreciation of India's principled stance and strengthening India-Slovenia cooperation in the fight against terror," it added.

All-party delegation held a meeting with National Council of Slovenia President Marko Lotric on Tuesday and conveyed India's resolute stance of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor.

Indian Embassy in Slovenia said that the MPs, during the meeting, appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated.

"Continuing their engagements during their second day in Slovenia, the all-party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK called on H.E. Marko Lotric, President of the National Council of Slovenia. The delegation conveyed India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor. They appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated," the Indian Embassy in Slovenia posted on X.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali national and injured several others.

India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed for a cessation of hostilities on May 10. (ANI)

