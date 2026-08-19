New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah M Abu Shawesh on Wednesday backed India's candidacy for both a non-permanent seat and a permanent role on a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Advertisement

Drawing on his extensive background in UN affairs, Ambassador Abu Shawesh highlighted the urgent necessity of structural UN reforms, asserting that India's global stature merits a permanent position alongside the current P5 members.

Advertisement

"This is one of my specialist fields. I spent there approximately one decade in the United Nations, and when we used to talk about the reform of the United Nations itself and the reform of the United Nations Security Council, part of the reform is who deserves to have a permanent seat there, likewise the P5, the permanent five countries. We are with India to have a permanent seat in the Security Council itself," Ambassador Abu Shawesh told ANI.

Advertisement

Addressing India's candidacy for an upcoming non-permanent Security Council seat, the envoy expressed hope that New Delhi's leadership will provide a crucial supportive voice on key regional and global issues at the world body.

"When it comes to the upcoming election for the non-permanent seats, of course we didn't have the right to elect in this particular issue. But we hope that India will be part of the upcoming leaders in the United Nations Security Council," the Palestinian diplomat noted. "Another one of our friends will be there, so that we will secure another voice aligned with us there."

Advertisement

Earlier in July, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) exuded confidence in securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), following the launch of India's campaign for the candidature.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the diplomatic efforts currently underway in New York.

"We announced our candidature on the 13th. The External Affairs Minister was in New York, where he addressed the members and launched our campaign. We also outlined the reasons why countries should vote for India to sit in the Council again, and we are confident that our candidature will be given due consideration by all member countries," he said.

His remarks followed India's official campaign launch for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlining the country's priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism.

Launching India's candidature at the UN headquarters, Jaishankar said the move comes at a time when the world is facing growing conflict and instability, making the role of the United Nations and the Security Council more critical than ever.

"It's a pleasure to join you today afternoon to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox... At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away," Jaishankar said.

He said member states would naturally assess both India's vision for addressing global challenges and its track record of contributing to international peace and security.

"As a candidate, it is natural that member states would like to understand what India brings to the table. One part of that is our vision of the priorities that the world and the United Nations must address. The other is a track record which enables the international community to make its own judgment," he said.

Highlighting India's contribution to UN peacekeeping, Jaishankar said India has deployed nearly 300,000 personnel across about 50 UN peacekeeping missions since the organisation's inception. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)