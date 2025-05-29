"We condemn use of terror", says South Africa Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen

Cape Town [South Africa], May 29 (ANI): John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa, on Wednesday (local time) extended support to India in its fight against terrorism and said that it is important for democracies to stand together, united against terror.

Advertisement

"India bought a very important message to South Africa today. We condemn the use of terror anywhere in the world, and it is important for democracies to stand together, united against terror... Any measures to counter terrorism need to be welcomed. As democracies, we need to find ways to combat terror globally... India is a very important strategic partner for South Africa as both are members of the BRICS," John Steenhuisen told reporters.

Steenhuisen's comment came after a meeting with the NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule-led delegation in Cape Town.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Supriya Sule said, "We held detailed discussions. They promised to stand with India. The G-20 Summit is going to be held here. India has deep bilateral relations with South Africa."

Earlier in the day, Sule-led delegation held talks with Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of South Africa along with Members of the Parliament of South Africa and conveyed India's stance on combating terrorism.

Advertisement

The delegation members explained the background of terrorist attacks in India, including the April 22 Phalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, India's High Commission in Pretoria stated, "Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, P (Les) Govender, along with other Members of the Parliament of South Africa, met All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, MPs from India at the National Council of Provinces of South Africa. Delegation members explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including the Pahalgam Attack, and conveyed India's united message of Zero tolerance for terrorism."

The members of the delegation are Members of Parliament Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent. Representative of India to the UN. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)