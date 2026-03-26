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Home / World / "We continue to forcefully strike": Netanyahu confirms elimination of IRGC Navy Commander who "led the closure" of Hormuz

"We continue to forcefully strike": Netanyahu confirms elimination of IRGC Navy Commander who "led the closure" of Hormuz

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ANI
Updated At : 07:35 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], March 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed the elimination of the top command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, including its commander and the head of its intelligence division.

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In a video statement shared on X, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasised the persistence of the campaign, stating, "We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime."

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Highlighting the significance of the operation, he added, "Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz."

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"This is yet another example of the cooperation between us and our friend, the United States, toward the common goal of achieving the objectives of the war," he stated.

In a parallel post on X, the IDF confirmed that the Air Force, under precise intelligence guidance from Military Intelligence and the Navy's Intelligence Branch, struck overnight in Bandar Abbas and eliminated Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Navy over the past eight years.

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The IDF stated that Tangsiri held key roles, "including overseeing the regime's maritime terror activities and coordinating between Iranian military forces in the Gulf region."

The military further noted that, over the years, he was responsible for "attacking oil tankers and merchant ships and directly threatened freedom of navigation and trade in the Strait of Hormuz and the international maritime domain."

Tangsiri also "led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and promoted terror actions in the maritime domain, one of the main figures responsible for disrupting the global economy."

Along with Tangsiri, the IDF confirmed the elimination of Hanam Rezaei, the head of the Navy's Intelligence Division.

Rezaei was described as a "hub of knowledge in maritime intelligence" who engaged in intelligence gathering on regional countries and led collaborations with various intelligence organisations.

According to the IDF, this operation joins dozens of eliminations of Iranian commanders, constituting "another severe blow to the Revolutionary Guards' command and control systems, and to its ability to conduct terror activities in the maritime domain against regional countries." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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