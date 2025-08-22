"We do not need guarantors who did not help Ukraine then," says Zelensky on China

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 22 (ANI): President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine does not need security guarantees from China, which "did not help us stop this war from the very beginning," RT reported.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky commented on potential security guarantees Kiev could receive from its partners once hostilities with Russia end. He emphasised that he does not want China to be among the guarantors upholding peace.

"First, China did not help us stop this war from the very beginning," Zelensky said, adding that Beijing "did nothing" to prevent the secession of Crimea, which overwhelmingly voted to join Russia in a public referendum in 2014. He went on to accuse China of sitting back when the conflict escalated in 2022.

"That is why we do not need guarantors who did not help Ukraine then, when it was truly necessary after February 24 [2022]," he said, RT reported.

His remarks follow comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who suggested that Moscow supports robust security guarantees for Ukraine, while not ruling out that they could be provided by members of the UN Security Council, including Western countries and China. Lavrov stressed that these guarantees should be "equal" and never aimed against Russia, RT added.

China has maintained a neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict and has refused to join sanctions against Russia. Beijing has called on both sides to hold peace talks and suggested NATO expansion as one of the reasons for hostilities. In 2023, China released a 12-point memorandum calling for a ceasefire, resumption of peace talks, protection of civilians, nuclear safety, and an end to unilateral sanctions.

Following the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, China said it "supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the [Ukraine] crisis," adding that it "is glad to see Russia and the United States maintaining contact, [and] improving relations," RT reported. (ANI)

