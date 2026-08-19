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Home / World / "We don't only share border, we share dreams": High Commissioner Trivedi at CII reception in Dhaka

"We don't only share border, we share dreams": High Commissioner Trivedi at CII reception in Dhaka

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 19 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi emphasised that shared aspirations, youth potential, and historical and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh go beyond their geographical proximity.

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Speaking at a business reception on Tuesday for a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation in Dhaka, Trivedi said his primary objective was to strengthen ties between the two "vibrant democracies", particularly by focusing on the aspirations and potential of their young populations.

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"My job here has one basic objective: that we have two vibrant democracies. These vibrant democracies are not only about geography, it's not only about history, it's not only about culture, it's about aspiration. The youth of both countries have got big numbers of young talents, and demographically, it is a no-brainer. Fortunately, both the people of the country and the youth are very, very talented," he said.

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"So I always say that we don't only share a border; we share dreams, we share aspirations, and equality," he added.

Trivedi also highlighted the importance of 'India's Neighbourhood First Policy' and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to send him to Bangladesh because of the importance India attaches to its relationship with the neighbouring country.

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"Neighbourhood is so very important, and that is one of the reasons our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi thought of sending me here. I am not a career diplomat. They are very talented people, but we are from different fields. I am in public life, right, and I have been chosen to come here," he said.

Explaining the reason behind his appointment, Trivedi said his direct connection with the Prime Minister could help strengthen engagement between the two countries.

"The world knows that I have a direct connection, that any time I can just pick up the call and call him. And why did he send me? For one simple reason: that we have a lot of respect, we have a lot of affection, and we have a lot of need with a neighbour," he said.

He further stressed that differences between neighbours do not negate their shared history and cultural ties.

"Our policy is neighbourhood first. We have all gone through hiccups here and there, and I think that's quite natural; that also happens in a family. But that doesn't mean that we move away. Like I said, we have shared history, we have shared culture, and this is where we are," he added.

According to the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, an 18-member high-level Indian business delegation led by CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee arrived in Bangladesh on Monday for a two-day visit aimed at expanding trade and investment between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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