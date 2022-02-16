We don’t see Russian withdrawal yet: Ukraine President

New Delhi, February 16

Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky has given his first reaction to reports from Russia that the latter is pulling some of its troops back from the borders, BBC reported.

Speaking to the BBC at a military training ground in western Ukraine, Zelensky said: “To be honest, we react to the reality we have and we don’t see any withdrawal yet. We just heard about it.” He said he thinks “all normal people expect de-escalation”.

“As for the threat, I have said many times that we are calm about any threats because we remember that all this did not start yesterday. This has been happening for many years,” he added, BBC reported.

Zelensky said that when troops do withdraw, “everyone will see that”—not only the military or reconnaissance.

“But for now, they are just statements,” he said.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, had said on Tuesday that no de-escalation has seen on the ground yet, after Russia said it was withdrawing some of its troops from the Russia-Ukraine borders.

“On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military build-up,” he said.

He added that “we have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces”, and “that contradicts the message of diplomatic efforts” from Moscow.

IANS

#Russia #ukraine crisis