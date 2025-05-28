"We expected some action by Pakistan against terrorism but...": Multi party delegation member Manan Mishra on Operation Sindoor

Kinshasa [DR Congo], May 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is a part of the multi-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde, said that India launched Operation Sindoor after Pakistan failed to take action against terrorists on its soil following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"After the Pahalgam incident on 22nd April, India waited for 15 days. We expected some action by Pakistan itself against the terrorists. But you will be surprised to know that instead of taking action against the terrorists, our intelligence reported that the terrorists were again preparing for similar terrorist activities in India. Only then, on 7th May, the terrorist bases were attacked by Indian forces, which killed hundreds of terrorists," Mishra said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shinde, is touring key African nations to strengthen India's strategic and diplomatic relations and to build global consensus against terrorism.

The multiparty delegation led by Shrikant Shinde comprises Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohammed Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, SS Ahluwalia and Sujan Chinoy.

Earlier, the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited the Senate and the National Assembly of Congo on Monday, where they interacted with several leaders from the country.

The all-party delegation met with Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The all-party delegation also met with the President of the Senate of Congo, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde. Additionally, the delegation met the President of the National Assembly, Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi Nkingi.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde in the Republic of Congo, on Monday, took a firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, stating that trade and terrorism cannot coexist, nor can terrorism and dialogue go hand in hand.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation met with Congolese Ministers and conveyed the objectives of Operation Sindoor and India's strong stance against terrorism.

Shinde stated, "Today, our all-party delegation met the Hon'ble Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner. In this meeting, we presented India's efforts and stand in the fight against terrorism. We also conveyed our message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The meeting reaffirmed India's anti-terrorism position, and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism." (ANI)

