Home / World / "We exposed terrorist acts of Pak to the world," All-Party Delegation member Thambidurai says

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): All-Party Delegation member and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai on Sunday said that the visit of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was a successful one and they exposed the terrorist activities of Pakistan to the world.

As the delegation arrived at New Delhi airport, Thambidurai while speaking to ANI, said that all the countries were on Indian side when it came to combating terrorism.

"From AIADMK, I participated in the delegation headed by Ravi Shankar Prasad. We visited France, Italy, Rome, London, Brussels, Denmark, and Germany. We exposed the terrorist activities of Pakistan to the world. Most of the legislators, officials and diaspora were convinced... We got a very good reception. I am very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for this opportunity. Among the various countries, officials and even parliamentarians- all those countries are with India. They are supporting India against terrorism and what happened [in Pahalgam]. Thus it is a successful delegation to European countries," he said.

The Indian Embassy in Germany on Saturday said that the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation concluded its visit to Germany. The delegation successfully conveyed India's firm and principled position against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "As the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation concluded its visit to Germany, India's firm and principled position against terrorism found resonance across the top political leadership, decision- makers and think-tanks -- reinforcing depth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

