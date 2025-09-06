DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The government on Friday said that there has been progress in the matter concerning Ariha Shah, the Indian child under foster care in Germany, and it is doing several other things to ensure that her upbringing happens in a cultural environment that is conducive to her.

Advertisement

Answering queries during weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said that the matter was raised when the German Foreign Minister was in the country.

"This was raised when the Foreign Minister of Germany was here. It was also raised when External Affairs Minister visited Germany. We have had progress in this matter. We will shortly give you more details on that. But to tell you that the government attaches high importance to this particular matter. We have had consular visits," he said.

Advertisement

"The Embassy has been engaged with her, provided her books. We have arranged temple visits, and we are doing several other things to ensure that her upbringing happens in a cultural environment that is conducive to her, and for her full growth and development," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised the issue of Ariha Shah during his talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul earlier this week.

Advertisement

"I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has been in the foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the minister that it is essential her cultural rights are ensured and that she grows up in Indian surroundings. This matter needs to be resolved without further delay, and we had some discussions on this today," he said.

Ariha Shah was put under the custody of German foster care in September 2021, when she was seven months old, after her grandmother accidentally hurt her. Since then, she has remained in foster care in Germany,

The Indian government has consistently pursued the matter with German authorities, maintaining that the child's linguistic, cultural, and social environment is crucial for her growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts