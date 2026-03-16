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Home / World / "We have neither sought truce nor talks": Iran rejects seeking ceasefire

"We have neither sought truce nor talks": Iran rejects seeking ceasefire

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ANI
Updated At : 05:10 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], March 16 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (local time) rejected the claims made by US President Donald Trump that it was seeking a ceasefire, saying that Iran was ready to defend itself as long as it takes. He also spoke in defence of the strikes carried out on United States military assets in Gulf countries, CBS News reported.

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Araghchi said that Tehran will continue military action until the US ends the "illegal war".

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In an interview with CBS News, the Iranian leader dismissed the claims that Iran had sought negotiations or a truce.

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"No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran would continue military operations until the United States changes course.

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"We continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory," he said, as reported by CBS News.

The remarks come a day after Trump said the United States was not ready to make a deal with Iran because "the terms aren't good enough yet".

Araghchi also ruled out talks with Washington, saying Iran sees no reason to return to negotiations after being attacked.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us," he said.

The Iranian minister defended Tehran's attacks across the Gulf region, insisting that Iranian forces were targeting only US military assets.

"We are only targeting American assets, American installations, American military bases," Araghchi said.

He added that Gulf countries hosting US forces had effectively allowed their territory to be used to launch attacks against Iran. "These are the countries who have given their soil to American forces to attack us," he said, as reported by CBS News.

Earlier, Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Iran was ready to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing war, but he was not prepared to agree to a ceasfire yet since the terms offered are insufficient, according to NBC News.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he was unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations.

"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms would have to be "very solid".

When asked about the conditions for a deal, Trump said, "I don't want to say that to you," though he indicated that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon would be part of any agreement.

His remarks came amid the ongoing conflict that began two weeks ago when the US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and US-linked targets across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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