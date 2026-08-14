"We have strong ties with Italy, should be respectful": MEA on Congress leaders' 'Meloni' jibe

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday urged political leaders to exercise restraint as New Delhi has "strong ties" with Rome, a day after Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, referenced Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while criticising PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

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Addressing a growing furore over statements made by Congress leaders, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the robust bilateral relationship between India and Italy, underscoring the necessity of upholding diplomatic decorum.

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"We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way. And, it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful to each other, and there's mutual understanding between the two sides," Jaiswal stated during the bi-weekly media briefing on Friday.

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A day earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at an event in New Delhi, took a swipe at the country's foreign policy and mocked PM Modi's public embraces with foreign leaders.

"I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians," Gandhi said.

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He added, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country."

Gandhi then hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who was also on the stage, in a bid to demonstrate what he claimed the Modi government's foreign policy is all about.

Dikshit then quipped, "Ek cheez pooch sakta hoon? Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha? (whether Gandhi was hugging him thinking he was Meloni)" Gandhi responded by saying, "I have not reached that stage yet."

Gandhi's remarks have triggered a major political uproar, drawing sharp criticism from top BJP leaders who condemned the "indecent" language. (ANI)

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