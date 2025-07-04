Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago has drawn heartfelt reactions from members of the Indian diaspora, who expressed elation on his visit and described the event as historic.

Reacting after the community event, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "...His speech was immaculate, amazing, heartwarming, beautiful, and it touched every soul in Trinidad and Tobago. We love PM Modi...We are so happy to have him here with us."

Another member of Indian origin, Kamala Badri, said, "... I am a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. Today, I am very happy to be here at the welcome and cultural event for PM Modi."

Adrian, part of the Indian diaspora, remarked, "We are very excited to welcome PM Modi to our island... We are very happy to be a part of this historic occasion..."

After PM Modi's community event, Brahma Vidya Peetham, International general secretary, Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri praised PM Modi's speech and said that there was great applause and excitement among the people present at the event.

She said that Prime Minister Modi will receive their country's highest honour, "The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago" (ORTT).

"...PM touched everyone's hearts with his words. He didn't leave out any subject - culture, economics, India's agriculture, he touched every sector...There was great applause and great excitement here. This was a historic day not just for this country but also for India. We are delighted and proud. Tomorrow, the President will bestow our country's highest honour, ORTT (The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago) on PM Narendra Modi..." she said.

Radio personality Kristie-Marie Taj also shared her thoughts after the event, saying, "...It was such an honour and privilege for us to witness this momentous occasion, seeing the PM of India, Narendra Modi, for the second time here in Trinidad and Tobago, my first time seeing him. What an experience it was, listening to him speak in person..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago underlined Bihar's historic and cultural importance, praised the courage of the Indian diaspora, and called Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar "daughter of Bihar", as he recalled her ancestral ties to the state and requested her to offer water from the Sarayu and the Mahakumbh to the Ganga Dhara in the Caribbean nation.

"Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestors lived in Buxar, Bihar. Kamala ji herself has visited there. People consider her a daughter of Bihar," PM Modi said.

"You all know that earlier this year, the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Mahakumbh, took place. I have the honour to carry water from the Mahakumbh with me. I request Kamala ji to offer the holy waters of the Sarayu river and Mahakumbh to the Ganga dhara here," he added.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. (ANI)

