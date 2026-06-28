"We meet not as strangers, but as old friends": PM Modi addresses Seychelles Parliament

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Marking a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship between India and Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

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This also marked the 20th parliament that PM Modi has addressed.

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"It is a special honour to stand before you as the first Indian Prime Minister to address this National Assembly... I bring with me the warm greetings and best wishes of 1.4 billion people of India. The first country in the Indian Ocean region that I visited as Prime Minister was Seychelles in 2015... I came here because I believe that Seychelles occupied a special place in India's vision for the Indian Ocean. As I return here after a decade, that conviction is stronger than ever. I'm delighted to join you as you celebrate 50 years of your independence..." PM Modi said.

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PM Modi emphasized that the Indian Ocean is not a barrier but a bridge that unites the two nations as "old friends."

"The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles, it connects us. That is why we meet not as strangers, but as old friends," PM Modi stated.

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Expressing his gratitude to the Speaker, PM Modi termed the invitation to address the House a "rare privilege." He also congratulated the newly elected members of the 8th National Assembly and took a special moment to laud the election of the first woman Speaker of the August House.

The Prime Minister's visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' independence. "I am delighted to join you as you celebrate 50 years of your independence. My congratulations to you and the people of Seychelles on this special occasion," the PM stated.

The Prime Minister took the Assembly back to August 1770 to highlight that the bond between the two nations predates formal diplomatic relations.

"It is important to recall that our friendship did not begin 50 years ago. It began in August 1770, when five Indians were among those who arrived on board the ship on St. Anne Island. That voyage sowed the path for many more to follow," PM Modi said. He noted that over centuries, individual stories merged into a singular narrative of shared heritage, nurtured by families and sustained across generations.

Meanwhile, prevously, soon after assuming office in 2014, PM Modi had addressed the Parliaments of Bhutan, Nepal, Australia and Fiji.

The following year, he addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius, the Parliaments of Sri Lanka, Mongolia, the United Kingdom and Afghanistan.

The journey continued with Prime Minister Modi's address to the United States Congress in 2016, followed by a second address in 2023, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Joint Session of the US Congress twice.

Between these landmark engagements, he also addressed the Parliaments of Uganda in 2018, the Maldives in 2019 and Guyana in 2024.

The momentum gathered further in 2025 when Prime Minister Modi addressed the national Parliaments of Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago and Namibia during his visits in July, followed by the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament in December, underscoring India's deepening engagement with Africa and the Global South.

Earlier this year, on February 25, 2026, PM Modi created history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset, the Parliament of Israel, during his State Visit to Jerusalem.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the distinction - 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

The honour was conferred upon the Prime Minister for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States. This is the first time that this distinguished honour has been bestowed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to all the countries committed to environmental conservation and fighting climate change. He underlined that the recognition, at a time when both countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations, would go a long way in further enhancing the special friendship.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

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