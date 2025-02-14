Washington DC [US], February 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump displayed warmth and camaraderie towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States, further strengthening the bond between the two leaders and deepening ties between the two nations.

Upon PM Modi's arrival at the White House on Thursday (local time), President Trump greeted him with a warm hug, setting the tone for their meeting.

As they met, President Trump expressed his appreciation, saying, "We missed you; we missed you a lot," reflecting the strong and cordial relationship that dates back to Trump's first term in 2017.

Advertisement

In a gesture beyond diplomatic formalities, President Trump presented PM Modi with a copy of his book, Our Journey Together, which features several photos from their past interactions, including the 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events.

The US President also inscribed a personal message in the book, writing, "Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great," further emphasising their mutual respect.

Advertisement

During their discussions, President Trump pulled out a chair for PM Modi, showing his warmth and regard for the Prime Minister.

The US President also introduced PM Modi to key officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk.

The Indian delegation, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived at the White House soon after PM Modi.

During their discussion, President Trump highlighted the strong India-US relationship, saying that he, PM Modi, and the two nations have "great unity and great friendship" and called it "important" to remain united as nations. Trump further stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer.

PM Modi told Trump that he was delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance the India-US strategic partnership with the "same bond, trust and excitement."

In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the US since President Trump's inauguration for his second term last month.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)