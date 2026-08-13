New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Pamela Baijal, Deputy Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy, said youth must lead India-Germany climate action as she called the Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP) Conversation Series "amazing".

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Speaking to ANI, Baijal on Wednesday said the embassy would expand its network and include young innovators in work on energy and sustainable cities, noting "our decisions today will determine their opportunities tomorrow."

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"It was an amazing event, with so many inspiring stories. I think I have never heard so many inspiring stories in such a short time. I think it's only the beginning. I mean, we definitely have increased our network today under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, and we will definitely reach out to them and try to include them in our day-to-day work because there's so much to do, as we also discussed today, in energy-related issues and creating sustainable cities," Baijal stated.

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"We need these engineers, we need these innovators, we need these students to bring in their expertise, their doubts, and their critical questions, because those are the ones who will live with the consequences the longest tomorrow. Our decisions today will determine their opportunities tomorrow, and I want them to be part of our conversation today," she added.

Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, said the young generation would both be most affected by and be key drivers of the India-Germany sustainability agenda.

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"I think the young generation is basically the generation that will be most affected by what we aim to achieve through the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership between India and Germany," Enzweiler said.

"The main effects of the sustainability policies of today--be it the energy transition, biodiversity, urban mobility, or climate change--all of these things will affect the young generation. They will be affected, but they are also the ones who are driving these startups and the current innovation atmosphere. So, I think that's an important aspect," he added.

The remarks came as the German Embassy in Delhi hosted the 11th edition of the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP) Conversation Series on the occasion of the United Nations International Youth Day.

Titled 'Young Voices for Sustainable Development', the interactive session brought together young leaders, innovators, policymakers and development practitioners to discuss how youth can accelerate progress towards a more sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient future, according to an official press release by the German Embassy in Delhi.

According to the release, the discussion focused on the role of young people in advancing SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Through personal experiences and practical examples, the esteemed panel explored how young people are driving inclusive sustainable urbanisation and mobility, promoting clean energy solutions, advancing gender equality, and leading climate action. The session also highlighted how bilateral partnerships can empower the next generation to translate ambition into meaningful impact.

The Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP), launched in 2022, is a strategic cooperation framework supporting sustainable and climate-aligned development. According to the release, the partnership advances solutions that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and the goals of the Paris Agreement. (ANI)

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