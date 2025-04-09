DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / "We need resumption of ceasefire," French President on Middle East crisis

"We need resumption of ceasefire," French President on Middle East crisis

Upon the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, Macron said that he hoped to keep their support alive in helping Gaza.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], April 9 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in the conflict-torn Middle East on Wednesday.

Upon the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, Macron said that he hoped to keep their support alive in helping Gaza.

"What we need is a resumption of the ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a path to peace as soon as possible," he said.

Advertisement

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1909716244871496059

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1909724502453334262

Advertisement

"I leave Egypt after three moving days. I saw the beating of hearts. In your generous welcome. In the strength of our cooperation. In the support we provide together to the people of Gaza. In El Arish, where hope resists pain. Thank you. Long live the friendship between our peoples!" he added.

A visibly moved Macron said earlier in the day that in Gaza, almost two million people were trapped without any assistance, and thousands were dead.

"Two million people trapped with no access to aid or assistance. Tens of thousands of dead people. The wounded. Orphans. This is the reality in Gaza today," he said.

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1909695099828645963

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unbearable. The resumption of aid, the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and the path to peace are absolutely essential," he added.

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1909692727001829848

The Elysee Palace stated that it sent 1,200 tons of humanitarian cargo to Gaza, and called for an 'awakening'.

In a post on X, it stated, "1,200 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to the people of Gaza, a military hospital ship, logistical support capabilities, a humanitarian conference in Paris: France has been committed from day one. A humanitarian awakening is needed."

https://x.com/Elysee/status/1909681018799563259

Israel's pounding on Gaza continued today, with at least two dead in Khan Younis, as the death toll from attacks rose to 26, Al Jazeera reported.

The Pentagon said that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called Egyptian Minister of Defence General Abd-al-Majid Ahmad Saqr to discuss the importance of security in the Red Sea as well as the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper