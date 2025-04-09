"We need resumption of ceasefire," French President on Middle East crisis

Paris [France], April 9 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in the conflict-torn Middle East on Wednesday.

Upon the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, Macron said that he hoped to keep their support alive in helping Gaza.

"What we need is a resumption of the ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a path to peace as soon as possible," he said.

"I leave Egypt after three moving days. I saw the beating of hearts. In your generous welcome. In the strength of our cooperation. In the support we provide together to the people of Gaza. In El Arish, where hope resists pain. Thank you. Long live the friendship between our peoples!" he added.

A visibly moved Macron said earlier in the day that in Gaza, almost two million people were trapped without any assistance, and thousands were dead.

"Two million people trapped with no access to aid or assistance. Tens of thousands of dead people. The wounded. Orphans. This is the reality in Gaza today," he said.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unbearable. The resumption of aid, the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and the path to peace are absolutely essential," he added.

The Elysee Palace stated that it sent 1,200 tons of humanitarian cargo to Gaza, and called for an 'awakening'.

In a post on X, it stated, "1,200 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to the people of Gaza, a military hospital ship, logistical support capabilities, a humanitarian conference in Paris: France has been committed from day one. A humanitarian awakening is needed."

Israel's pounding on Gaza continued today, with at least two dead in Khan Younis, as the death toll from attacks rose to 26, Al Jazeera reported.

The Pentagon said that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called Egyptian Minister of Defence General Abd-al-Majid Ahmad Saqr to discuss the importance of security in the Red Sea as well as the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

