"We plan to move forward with projects": MEA on rationalising, executing mutually agreed-upon projects with Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): India on Friday underscored that development cooperation remains a priority area in India-Bangladesh relations.

In a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and Bangladesh are strengthening their ties through development cooperation, with a focus on implementing mutually agreed-upon projects in a timely manner.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, development cooperation is a priority area in their relations, despite recent security situations and local issues affecting project implementation.

To address these challenges, official discussions concentrated on rationalizing the project portfolio and executing projects efficiently. India plans to move forward with these projects, pending support and clearances from Bangladesh.

"Development cooperation is a priority area of our relations with the people of Bangladesh. The recent security situation and long-standing local issues have affected the pace of implementation of some of these projects. The official discussions, therefore, focused on rationalising the project portfolio and executing mutually agreed-upon projects in a time-bound manner. Subject to obtaining the committed support and pending clearances from the Bangladesh side, we plan to move forward with these projects," said Jaiswal.

In another significant development, the 86th meeting of the Joint Committee overseeing the Ganga Water Treaty was held in Kolkata.

This routine technical meeting, scheduled thrice annually, aimed to discuss technical issues related to the treaty, water flow measurements, and mutual interests.

The Ganga Water Treaty, signed in 1996, highlights the importance of cooperation between India and Bangladesh in managing shared water resources. These efforts demonstrate the commitment of both nations to strengthening their relationship and advancing mutual development.

"The 86th meeting of the Joint Committee constituted to oversee the implementation of the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh was held on March 6, 2025, in Kolkata. This routine technical meeting, which is scheduled thrice annually, is part of an institutional structured mechanism associated with the implementation of the Treaty signed in 1996. At the meeting, the two sides discussed technical issues pertaining to the Ganga Water Treaty, the measurement of water flows and other issues of mutual interest," said Jaiswal.

Officials said a technical delegation from Bangladesh went to Kolkata on Monday earlier this week to discuss the sharing of water resources between Bangladesh and India.

They said the 12-member Bangladesh delegation, led by Muhammad Abul Hossen, a member of the Joint River Commission (JRC), is expected to observe the flow of the Ganges at Farakka until March 5 morning.

Thereafter, the delegation returned to Kolkata for a two-day meeting at the Hyatt Regency hotel, under the aegis of the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission.

Meetings between India and Bangladesh discussed the implementation of the Ganges Agreement and various technical issues of the common rivers," Kazi Shahidur Rahman, Executive Engineer of JRC, told ANI over the phone.

"The delegation will return to Dhaka on March 8," he added.

The Ganges is one of the 54 rivers shared by India and Bangladesh. Long-standing differences over its water sharing were resolved with the signing of the Ganges Water Treaty on December 12, 1996, by then-Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his then-Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The Treaty was to remain in force for 30 years and was renewable by mutual consent. As per the Department of Water Resources, a Joint Committee was set up to monitor its implementation.

The treaty is due for renewal in 2026. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to play a crucial role in the efforts to renew the Ganges water-sharing treaty.

mEANWHILE, Banerjee continues to oppose the Teesta River water-sharing treaty despite India and Bangladesh agreeing on its text in 2011. Notably, during the monsoon season, a system of transmission of flood forecasting data exists on major rivers like Ganga, Teesta, Brahmputra, and Barak from India to Bangladesh.

The transmission of flood forecasting information during the monsoon has enabled the civil and military authorities in Bangladesh to shift the population affected by floods to safer places, as stated by the ministry. (ANI)

