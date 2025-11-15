DT
Home / World / "We see Indian economy as very strong," says Minister of Industry and Commerce for Angola

"We see Indian economy as very strong," says Minister of Industry and Commerce for Angola

ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Minister of Industry and Commerce for Angola, Rui Miguens de Oliveira, said that he sees India as a very strong economy.

Speaking to ANI about his meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Oliveira said that they discussed ideas for building a strong relationship.

He said, "It was a very useful meeting. We exchanged ideas on how to build a strong relationship between Angola and India. This meeting was an opportunity for us to explore ways to improve our relationship... We see the Indian economy, especially in recent times, as very strong, and it is increasing quite substantially."

Goyal also held talks with Antonio Grispos, Secretary of State for Trade, Mozambique, on bilateral trade.

The two met on the sidelines of the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Met with Mr. Antonio Grispos, Secretary of State for Trade, Mozambique. Discussed further avenues to increase bilateral trade and cooperation between our two nations."

Andhra Pradesh was placed at the centre of India's next phase of growth as business leaders announced concrete plans for finance, skills and healthcare at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Vizag.

Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD of Bajaj Finserv, said the state was "not just a state, it is a strategic growth engine for India," pointing to its coastline, infrastructure and governance as a gateway "for trade, for technology and digital and tech innovation." He said a modern and inclusive financial system must keep pace with this growth and added that Bajaj Finserv looked forward to enabling "every Andhraite in their own journey."

He stated the company hoped "to cover over 30 lakh Andhraites, individuals, small businesses... disbursing over Rs15,000 crore just in this year alone, only in Andhra Pradesh.

"He also spoke of skilling, noting that the Rahul Bajaj Centre of Excellence in Skilling had set up skilling and career counselling centres "not only in Amravati, but in Vijayawada, in Vishakhapatnam, in Tirupati, in Sri City," with plans for Rajahmundry and other locations.

Healthcare leaders underlined the same theme. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

