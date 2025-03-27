Moscow [Russia], March 27 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while speaking at the conference on "Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations" said that it was symbolic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia. The conference is jointly hosted by the Embassy of India in Russia and the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

Lavrov in his address said that Russia saw eye to eye with India's belief on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which aimed at the benefit of the humankind.

"We share the philosophy of the Indian foreign policy concept, 'the whole world is a family', aimed at ensuring international cooperation for the benefit of all mankind based on a balance of interests of all states. We value our joint work in the UN, the G20, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral platforms," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Putin will be visiting India following the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is symbolic that Prime Minister N. Modi made his first bilateral foreign visit after his re-election last year to Russia. Now it is our turn. Russian President V.V. Putin accepted the invitation of the head of the Indian government. The visit of the head of the Russian state to the Republic of India is being prepared," he said.

Lavrov appreciated how PM Modi personally took a balanced view in the Russia Ukraine conflict.

"I would like to separately express my gratitude to the Russian side for the fact that India, and personally Prime Minister N. Modi, consistently take a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and advocate its resolution through dialogue and the elimination of the root causes of this conflict," he said.

He then went on to say that they hold the same position and are open to talks regarding the conflict.

"We fully share this approach and from the very beginning of the crisis we have been talking about Russia's openness to negotiations, which should lead to the end of the conflict and the establishment of a lasting peace by eliminating its root causes," he said.

"In accordance with the Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation, strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership with India is one of the priorities of our country's foreign policy. Much attention is paid to the implementation of this task. In practical work, we feel that the Indian side is doing the same," he said.

Lavrov spoke about how India and Russia share a long history and are developing on equal cooperation.

"The relations between our countries have a long history. We can say that they have stood the test of time more than once. Today, Russia and India are developing equal cooperation based on sincere, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests. It is difficult to overestimate the contribution of our leaders to this process," he said.

Lavrov said that both the countries have recorded the highest trade in the entire modern history of relations at USD 60 billion in 2024.

"Our relations have a solid material base. Trade and economic cooperation is steadily expanding. We are successfully overcoming the attempts of individual ill-wishers to prevent this. In 2024, bilateral trade exceeded USD 60 billion. This is the highest result in the entire modern history of relations," he said.

Lavrov noted how political dialogue is prospering and the nations share the same views on a multipolar world order.

"Political dialogue is developing dynamically. This is facilitated by the fact that Moscow and New Delhi have close or even coinciding views on the objectively emerging multipolar world order, which, in our common conviction, should be based on a variety of development models and compliance by all states with the principles of the UN Charter not selectively, but in their entirety and interrelation," he said.

Lavrov said that Russia advocated for an increased role of the Global South and the democratisation of international relations.

"Together with our Indian partners, we advocate for the democratisation of international relations, for an increased role of the Global South in economic governance mechanisms, respect for the cultural and civilisational identity of all peoples of the world, and their right to independently determine their own development paths," he said.

Lavrov added that expert and political science communities of Russia and India should be allowed to play an important role in the world community.

"In conclusion, I would like to say that the expert and political science communities of Russia and India, the so-called 'second track' diplomacy, are called upon to play an important role in understanding international processes, as well as in maintaining the positive dynamics of bilateral relations between our countries," he said.

Lavrov concluded by saying that the conference would allow people to understand all aspects of Russia-India cooperation and will outline the ways for its further development.

"I am convinced that such work is not only within your power, but also, as they say in Russia, 'with pleasure'. And during the conference, you will be able to examine in detail all aspects of Russian-Indian comprehensive cooperation, outline ways for its further development in the new geopolitical conditions that are developing in real time right before our eyes," he said. (ANI)

