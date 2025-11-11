"We stand by Indian people in this moment of shock and grief": EU Ambassador on Delhi Blast

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The European Union's Ambassador to India, along with the envoy of France and the Egyptian Embassy, offered condolences on the loss of lives at the blast which took place near the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

In a post on X, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin said, "Our deepest condolences to the victims of the Delhi blast. While investigations by Indian authorities proceed our first thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & with all those injured to whom we wish swift recovery. We stand by Indian people in this moment of shock & grief."

Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India wrote on X, "On behalf of the French People and Government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the #RedFort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured."

"On behalf of the People and Government of the Arab Republic of #Egypt, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the #RedFort blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, and we wish all injured a swift and complete recovery", the Egyptian Embassy said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed condolences over the tragic car blast which took place near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast. (ANI)

