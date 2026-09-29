"We stand for two-state solution": MEA reiterates stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reiterated India's stance on its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirming New Delhi's position in the context of a joint statement issued by India, Brazil and South Africa following their trilateral ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Responding to a question on whether India had communicated its concerns on Palestine to Israel over the matter as mentioned in the joint statement, Jaiswal said, "We had a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the three countries, India, Brazil, and South Africa, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. After the meeting, the three countries have come out with a statement. It's a joint statement wherein the collective view of the three countries has been put together."

Advertisement

Jaiswal further stated that the joint statement covered a range of economic, developmental and political matters, while reiterating the countries' position on Palestine.

Advertisement

"There are several economic issues, development issues, and certain political issues that have been reflected. As far as India's own point of view on Palestine is concerned, we stand for a two-state solution," the MEA Spokesperson added.

The 14th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting was held on September 24 on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UNGA in New York. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Advertisement

In their joint media statement, the three ministers called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The ministers also expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement of October 2025 and called for an end to policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The statement further expressed concern over arrangements that could prejudice the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and legitimise or prolong occupation.

The three countries also reaffirmed their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and stressed the need to respect its mandate, as bestowed by the UN General Assembly, to provide basic services to Palestine refugees across its five fields of operations.

On the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the IBSA ministers said a just and lasting solution could only be achieved through peaceful means and would depend on fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

"The Ministers reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, based on international law, including relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, with an independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They expressed their support for the admission of Palestine as a member of the UN," the statement read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)