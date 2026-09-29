DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "We stand for two-state solution": MEA reiterates stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

"We stand for two-state solution": MEA reiterates stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reiterated India's stance on its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirming New Delhi's position in the context of a joint statement issued by India, Brazil and South Africa following their trilateral ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Responding to a question on whether India had communicated its concerns on Palestine to Israel over the matter as mentioned in the joint statement, Jaiswal said, "We had a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the three countries, India, Brazil, and South Africa, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. After the meeting, the three countries have come out with a statement. It's a joint statement wherein the collective view of the three countries has been put together."

Advertisement

Jaiswal further stated that the joint statement covered a range of economic, developmental and political matters, while reiterating the countries' position on Palestine.

Advertisement

"There are several economic issues, development issues, and certain political issues that have been reflected. As far as India's own point of view on Palestine is concerned, we stand for a two-state solution," the MEA Spokesperson added.

The 14th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting was held on September 24 on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UNGA in New York. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Advertisement

In their joint media statement, the three ministers called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The ministers also expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement of October 2025 and called for an end to policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The statement further expressed concern over arrangements that could prejudice the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and legitimise or prolong occupation.

The three countries also reaffirmed their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and stressed the need to respect its mandate, as bestowed by the UN General Assembly, to provide basic services to Palestine refugees across its five fields of operations.

On the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the IBSA ministers said a just and lasting solution could only be achieved through peaceful means and would depend on fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

"The Ministers reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, based on international law, including relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, with an independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They expressed their support for the admission of Palestine as a member of the UN," the statement read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts