Doha [Qatar], June 22 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Doha has expressed "deep concern" regarding the explosion that struck Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening, affirming that the Indian community stands in solidarity with the people and government of the Gulf nation during this crisis.

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"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," the mission stated in a message shared on X.

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- Embassy of India, Doha expresses deep concern at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday, in which several people got injured and some are missing as per authorities. - At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and… — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 22, 2026

To support those affected, the embassy has provided emergency contact numbers at +974-55647502 and +974-55384683, along with a dedicated support email, cons.doha@mea.gov.in.

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The incident occurred at the Barzan local gas supply facility during the start-up of operations, according to the state-run firm QatarEnergy.

The resulting explosion and fire prompted an immediate mobilisation of emergency response teams, which have since managed to contain the blaze. While QatarEnergy noted that the fire is now under control, officials have not yet detailed the extent of the damage to the facility, which is vital for Qatar's domestic gas supply and power generation.

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior reported that at least 54 people sustained injuries in the blast, while 18 individuals remain unaccounted for.

Authorities have characterised the explosion as a "technical accident" and provided assurances that no hazardous leaks are threatening public safety.

In response to the emergency, the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, in coordination with civil defence units, has launched an intensive operation to locate the missing persons.

While rescue and recovery efforts continued through the night, officials have not yet released information regarding the nationalities or identities of the victims.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the precise cause of the technical malfunction. (ANI)

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