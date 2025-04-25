DT
PT
Home / World / "We stand in solidarity with India," US DNI Gabbard says

Gabbard affirmed her support to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in hunting the perpetrators down.
ANI
Updated At : 07:31 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], April 25 (ANI): US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday affirmed her support to India after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, she said, "We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce shunned a Pakistani journalist's questioning over India-Pakistan border tensions following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people while several others were injured.

When asked about the border tensions between India and Pakistan during the press briefing on Thursday (local time), Bruce responded, "I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as have the deputy secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner."

As many as 26 people were killed in India, and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

On April 23, US President Donald Trump affirmed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the victims of terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Trump said he stood with India in its fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who called on him at Srinagar on Friday to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

