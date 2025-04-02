"We stand to defend Taiwan": Taiwanese military shares rousing visuals as China ups the ante in Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], April 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Wednesday posted pictures highlighting the strengths of the Taiwanese military amid the background of China increasing its military presence around Taiwan's territory.

In a post on X, MND said that it is their duty to defend freedom and democracy and to protect their land, even if it comes at the cost of their lives.

"From the moment we put on the uniform, it becomes our duty and responsibility to defend freedom and democracy, to protect the land we live on, and to safeguard the family and friends who share this land with us -- even at the cost of our lives. #ROCArmedForces", MND wrote on X.

Advertisement

From the moment we put on the uniform, it becomes our duty and responsibility to defend freedom and democracy, to protect the land we live on, and to safeguard the family and friends who share this land with us — even at the cost of our lives. #ROCArmedForces pic.twitter.com/qEU6x5pHwC — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 2, 2025

In a video message on X, MND shared Taiwanese soldiers participating in military trainings and drills, ships and tanks amongst others.

"There is a kind of duty called steadfast commitment. There is a kind of mission called safeguarding our homeland. There is a kind of dedication called selfless devotion. We aren't great, but we stand to defend Republic of China (ROC, Taiwan). When facing threats, we don't fear, safeguard our homeland and democracy 24/7", the message said.

Advertisement

The message came after Taiwan recorded heightened Chinese military activity around its territory, with over 70 aircraft, 15 vessels and 4 ships detected operating around the island as shared by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Wednesday.

As per the MND, 76 aircraft, 15 naval vessels and 4 official ships were detected on Wednesday. Of these, 37 sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Defence Ministry said that it has monitored the situation and responded.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that the US reiterates its stance of opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion.

She made the remarks when she was asked to respond to the Chinese military drills around Taiwan.

Leavitt said, "As a matter of fact, the National Security Council briefed me on this, this morning, and they said that the President is emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, encouraging the peaceful resolution of these cross-strait issues, reiterating our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. That is directly from the National Security".

Her remarks came after China's military on Tuesday, said it began joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force around Taiwan as a "stern warning," CNN reported. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)