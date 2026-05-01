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Home / World / ‘We still hold the trigger’: Iran seeks negotiated deal to end war

‘We still hold the trigger’: Iran seeks negotiated deal to end war

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ANI
Tehran, Updated At : 12:27 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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People walk on a street near a mural featuring an image of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Reuters file
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Iran on Tuesday warned that Tehran is “still holding the trigger and waiting for a negotiated settlement”, hours after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire stands on “life support”. Calling Iran’s 14-point peace proposal “a piece of garbage’, Trump had said,

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“They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support.” Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani characterised the country’s military posture as one of guarded readiness. “We fought the world’s greatest military power for 40 days, and we are still holding the trigger and waiting for a negotiated settlement,” she said.

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Following 40 days of severe military engagement and economic disruption since February 28, the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran commenced on April 8, with negotiations still in process. However, she said the Islamic Republic’s preference lied in a diplomatic resolution rather than continued conflict.

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“Our main focus is on lasting peace,” Mohajerani asserted Guiding this dual approach of military vigilance and political engagement is a set of core ideological tenets. Mohajerani explained that the state’s strategy was rooted in historical guidance, noting, and as the martyred leader said, they pursued diplomatic issues with the “three principles of honour, wisdom and expediency”.

This pursuit of a “negotiated settlement” carries significant domestic weight, as the Iranian government has pledged that unrestricted internet access will be restored across the country once the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel resolves.

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Addressing the severe digital restrictions that have defined the wartime period, Mohajerani emphasised that the administration viewed connectivity as a fundamental entitlement rather than a luxury.

“The government’s approach is equitable access to all infrastructure, including the internet. We recognise internet access as a civil right, and this is exactly the President’s view as well. We do not recognise discrimination and injustice, and we oppose them,” she stated. The restoration of these rights is also being framed as a vital economic necessity.

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