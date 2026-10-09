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Home / World / "We strongly condemn all anti-India activities": MEA condemns SFJ's Edmonton 'Referendum'

"We strongly condemn all anti-India activities": MEA condemns SFJ's Edmonton 'Referendum'

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ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a strong condemnation of ongoing anti-India activities operating out of Canadian soil, specifically addressing a planned "referendum" organised by the banned pro-Khalistan separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in Edmonton.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal firmly reiterated India's uncompromising stance on national sovereignty and territorial integrity."We strongly condemn all anti-India activities," he said.

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The proposed SFJ exercise in Edmonton on October 18 has drawn sharp scrutiny for directly exploiting Canadian democratic frameworks. SFJ has strategically aligned its propaganda visually with Alberta’s upcoming internal provincial referendum, attempting to deceptively equate a sovereign nation's territorial dismemberment with legitimate domestic political processes.

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India’s criticism of Canada’s leniency toward the pro-Khalistan separatist outfit is further substantiated by official documents from Ottawa's own intelligence agencies.

In its public report tabled in the Canadian Parliament, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) explicitly acknowledged that Canada-based Khalistani elements continue to endanger public safety and national stability.

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"Ongoing involvement in violent extremist activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests," said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) public report.

The CSIS public report was tabled in the Canadian Parliament in May 2025.

The CSIS assessment explicitly validated core aspects of India's long-held position regarding extremist operations active within Canada. Canada-based Khalistani extremists actively leverage Canadian institutions to further their violent agenda.

These networks collect funds from unsuspecting community members under false pretences, subsequently diverting those financial resources toward funding violent activities.

The intelligence report recalled the deadly legacy of Canadian-based Khalistani terrorism, pointing to the bombing of Air India Flight 182, the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, which claimed 329 innocent lives, mostly Canadians.

"This past year marked the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups," the report said, adding that there were no CBKE-related attacks in Canada in 2025.

While Ottawa attempts to frame such gatherings under the guise of free speech, intelligence reports and real-world outcomes confirm that allowing pro-Khalistan separatist outfit factions to operate freely within Canadian borders poses a direct security hazard to both India and Canada.

India continues to call upon international partners to take decisive, accountable action against extremist networks utilising foreign bases to undermine democratic nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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