We support freedom of navigational overflight, legitimate commerce through South China Sea: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): India on Tuesday reiterated its steadfast position on the South China Sea, asserting its support for freedom of navigation, overflight, and legitimate commerce through the region, which it views as part of the "global commons", noting that the stance is rooted in international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During a special press briefing on the occasion of the state visit of the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India has a long-standing interest in peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring that any disputes in the region should be resolved peacefully, without the threat or use of force, and through legal and diplomatic means.

MEA Secretary (East), Periasamy Kumaran, highlighted that discussions on the Code of Conduct (CoC) in the South China Sea should be effective, substantive, and inclusive of the interests of all stakeholders, including those not party to the negotiations.

"Our position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent. We consider the South China Sea as a part of global commons and we support freedom of navigational overflight in the region and legitimate commerce through the waters of the South China Sea. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region, and our position is based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982," Kumaran stated.

"India also believes that any difference between the parties concerned should be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to the threat or use of force. We have also said that the discussions on the code of conduct that come out of these discussions should be effective and substantive and it should also take into account the interests of the parties which are not part of the COC negotiations. The PM himself had said in his joint statement that 'We support the freedom of navigation based on international law'; that broadly sums up our policy there," he added.

This remark came following a statement by Spokesperson of China's People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command calling out the Philippines for organising "joint patrols" with "external countries", noting that these exercises undermine regional peace and stability.

"The Philippines has been rallying an external country to interfere in the South China Sea by organising so-called "joint patrols", which undermine regional peace and stability. PLA Southern Theatre Command's forces remain on high alert, resolutely defending national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the Spokesperson said.

The statement was a veiled reference to India recent joint naval exercise with the Philippines, where three Indian Naval Ships, INS Delhi, INS Shakti and INS Kiltan of the Eastern Fleet, took part for operational deployment in Southeast Asia.

The exercise was led by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Susheel Menon.

India and the Philippines, in a Joint Declaration on the "Establishment of a Strategic Partnership", following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Marcos meeting, have also reaffirmed their position on the matter, underscoring their commitment to upholding international law, unimpeded lawful commerce and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.

Both nations also expressed concern over coercive and aggressive actions that threaten peace and stability in the South China Sea and called on all relevant parties to exercise restraint and commit to peaceful, constructive means of dispute resolution.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, while also supporting the enhancement of engagement under the ASEAN framework, the joint statement stated.

Both countries also recognised the crucial role of the seas and oceans in supporting their development goals and shared challenges on maritime security as coastal and maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific. They exchanged views on regional maritime challenges, committed to sharing best practices, and pledged to enhance cooperation between maritime agencies and institutions for the peaceful and sustainable use of marine resources, including collaboration on maritime domain awareness, shipbuilding, coastal surveillance, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, pollution control, and search and rescue operations, as stated in the statement.

The two nations expressed interest in greater participation in multilateral maritime exercises, including the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, India's Exercise MILAN, and the Philippines' Maritime Cooperative Activities and furthermore agreed to enhance security cooperation through regular dialogue and engagement on peacekeeping operations, cyber security, military medicine, critical technologies, and economic security matters.

India and the Philippines also agreed to deepen cooperation under the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, aiming to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

They reiterated their shared commitment to working together on issues concerning the Global South, including through continued cooperation in the Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS). (ANI)

