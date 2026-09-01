Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 1 (ANI): Iranian broadcaster IRIB journalist Yusef Salami on Tuesday said that Iran is witnessing "active diplomacy" at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, highlighting Tehran's engagement with countries participating in the grouping.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Summit, Salami, after introducing himself, switched to Persian while speaking about Iran's participation at the summit, saying the language was cherished by Iranians and that they sought to promote it.

Advertisement

"I will speak in Persian, and then you can convert it to whatever language you want. This is because we cherish the Persian language and we strive to spread this language regardless," he said.

Advertisement

Salami said he was "very happy" to be in Bishkek alongside the Kyrgyz people and highlighted the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the summit.

"I am very happy to be here; we are present here alongside the Kyrgyz people. Dr Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, is here, and we are witnessing an active diplomacy," he said.

Advertisement

He said Iran's participation at the SCO Summit reflected its continued engagement with the international community, despite what he termed efforts by the United States and Israel to isolate Tehran.

"Despite the efforts of the United States and Israel to isolate us from the rest of the world, you can now see that the world knows us, knows Iran. They want to establish connections with Iranians, they want to strengthen cooperation with Iranians, and we truly see Iran's powerful presence in this summit," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states and the Shanghai Plus gathering.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the SCO summit as part of his visit, IRNA reported.

Before his departure, Pezeshkian said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasised the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important, and most of the leaders of the region will be present at it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasising the ancient and civilised history of the countries of the region, the President stated: "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilisation go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilisation have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world."

The 26th SCO Leadership Summit brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

With the membership of 10 countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation represents about 25 per cent of global GDP. The SCO countries are developing long-term relations of good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest based on the universally recognised principles and norms of international law.

The main goals are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness, promote multilateral interaction to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, jointly address new challenges and threats, encourage effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres and promote economic growth and social and cultural development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)