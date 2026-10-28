"We understand Russians more clearly than US": Ukraine President Zelenskyy says on ending war

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday addressed the relationship between Kyiv and Washington regarding strategies to end "Russia’s invasion", emphasising that while he shares US President Donald Trump's goal of ending the conflict, the two leaders favour different tools to achieve peace.

Highlighting Ukraine’s unique historical perspective, Zelenskyy argued that his background gives him a clearer understanding of the Kremlin and the psychological factors driving Russian leadership.

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"President Trump and I are on the same side when we speak about ending Russia’s war, but we see different instruments for achieving that goal. My philosophy is that Putin is a deeply Soviet person, both in his reality and mentality. We know it because my generation was born in the Soviet Union. When Putin is lying, we feel it. We were neighbours with the Russians for so many years. That's why I think we understand the Russians more clearly than the United States," Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Sun.

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Zelenskyy drew a line between Washington’s global security perspective and Ukraine's direct experience with Russian society and state control.

"The United States, considering global security, can discuss different topics with the Russians," Zelenskyy explained. "But we understand the mentality of both Putin and the Russian people, their soldiers and civilians. When they are ready to do something, and when they fear Putin because they know they can be imprisoned. If they don’t go and kill Ukrainians, Putin will sanction them in his own way."

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Addressing the broader diplomatic dynamic with Washington, Zelenskyy noted that while key support remains in place, differences in strategy are inevitable.

"Therefore, President Trump supported us on some topics, while on others we have different views," Zelenskyy observed.

President Trump and I are on the same side when we speak about ending Russia’s war, but we see different instruments for achieving that goal. My philosophy is that Putin is a deeply Soviet person, both in his reality and mentality. We know it because my generation was born in the Soviet Union. When Putin is lying, we feel it. We were neighbors with the Russians for so many years. That's why I think we understand the Russians more clearly than the United States. The United States, considering global security, can discuss with the Russians different topics. But we understand the mentality of both Putin and the Russian people, their soldiers and civilians. When they are ready to do something, and when they fear Putin because they know they can be imprisoned. If they don’t go and kill Ukrainians, Putin will sanction them in his own way. Therefore, President Trump supported us on some topics, while on others we have different views. From an interview with The Sun. (1/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 28, 2026

Zelenskyy’s comments come a day after US First Lady Melania Trump announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected area.

In a post on X, Melania said, “THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED. The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026. Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has confirmed.”

The announcement follows a White House statement issued on October 23, which said Melania had secured a localised ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military action in Oleshky. The arrangement was intended to facilitate humanitarian relief and civilian evacuations through a designated safe passageway. (ANI)

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