DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "We want more !": Singaporean envoy to India Simon Wong welcomes 1st shipment of J&amp;K cherries, plums

"We want more !": Singaporean envoy to India Simon Wong welcomes 1st shipment of J&K cherries, plums

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Friday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of cherries and plums from Jammu and Kashmir to Singapore, hailing the expansion of agricultural trade between the two countries and expressing hope for such exports.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Wong said, "Following Litchis and mangoes, Singapore is finally getting its first taste of cherries and plums from #Jammu #Kashmir. Thank you @APEDADOC and Hon'ble @CM_JnK. We want MORE! "

Advertisement

The High Commissioner thanked the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for facilitating the export of the fruits.

Advertisement

Earlier on July 13, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India's agricultural and processed food exports are expanding their global footprint, with products from different states entering new international markets and helping farmers secure better returns.

In a social media post, Goyal highlighted a series of export achievements spanning fresh fruits, millet-based foods and processed food products, saying India's produce is increasingly finding acceptance across global markets.

Advertisement

"India's exports are on a roll. From local farms to international shelves, India's finest flavours are winning hearts worldwide," the minister said.

According to Goyal, fresh Amrapali mangoes from Jharkhand made their international debut in the United Kingdom and Dubai. The mangoes were grown by an all-women farmer-producer company, helping women farmers earn 180 per cent higher returns.

He shared that the botanical-infused millet functional foods from Karnataka were exported to New Zealand, adding that India's traditional millet-based products are now gaining popularity in international markets.

He also highlighted that the premium Areco cherries and Centros plums from Jammu and Kashmir reached Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, enabling farmers to earn up to 120 per cent higher returns.

In another first, Himalayan litchis from Uttarakhand were exported to Italy, opening a new market for the state's fruit growers.

He shared that the fresh litchis from Punjab also entered the Oman market under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while GI-tagged Tezpur litchi from Assam reached Dubai, fetching premium prices for growers.

Minister also pointed out that the GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mango from Madhya Pradesh was exported to the UAE, with farmers receiving around 40 to 50 per cent higher prices than those available in local markets.

According to the minister, premium Banganapalli mangoes from Andhra Pradesh were transported to Singapore by sea for the first time, demonstrating the growing acceptance of Indian fruits in overseas markets.

"From the farms of Assam to the orchards of Kashmir, from Varanasi's food industry to Karnataka's millet innovators, the world is embracing the taste of India," the minister noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts