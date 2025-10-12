New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the expansion of Anthropic, a US-based artificial intelligence company, in India, looking forward to working together to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for growth across important sectors.

Advertisement

"India's vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible. We welcome Anthropic's expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors," PM Modi posted on X.

Advertisement

Anthropic is setting up its first office in India, Bengaluru, as part of its growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

Earlier, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met Prime Minister Modi and discussed the company's plans for expansion and India's role in the future of AI.

Sharing the update on X on Saturday, Amodei said, "Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India--where Claude Code use is up 5x since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI."

Advertisement

The meeting highlights India's growing importance as a hub for artificial intelligence development and innovation. The company's new Bengaluru office will be its second in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, posted on X, "Anthropic, the US-based AI research company, has chosen Bengaluru for its first India office, its second in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo."

He said that the decision reflects Bengaluru's position as one of the world's most dynamic technology centers. "Global technology leaders continue to choose this city for its unmatched innovation environment and deep talent base," Kharge stated.

Highlighting the city's global standing, Kharge added, "Bengaluru is now a booming AI developer community, ranked #5 globally in AI and DeepTech ecosystems. With over 1 lakh AI professionals, Bengaluru boasts 50% of India's AI talent. Anthropic's arrival will further expand opportunities for local talent, R&D, and AI product development."

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company. According to company information, it builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. One of its products is Claude, a next-generation AI assistant.

The opening of Anthropic's Bengaluru office aligns with the government's focus on promoting artificial intelligence as a key enabler for growth across industries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)