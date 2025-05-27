Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 27 (ANI): AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, one of the member of all-party delegation to Slovenia on Tuesday stated that the delegation was able to clear misconceptions about India's actions against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, emphasising that India seeks peace but will not tolerate terrorism.

Advertisement

A delegation of Indian MPs, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and including AAP MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, visited Slovenia to discuss India's stance on terrorism. The delegation met with the Chairman of the National Council, Slovenia's Upper House of Parliament.

"We had a meeting with the Chairman of the National Council, that is the Upper House of Slovenia's Parliament. People here believed that we had attacked Pakistan because we did not want negotiations with Pakistan. We were able to clear the air around these two things... Pakistan-trained terrorists attacked people based on their religion, on our soil... India only wants peace," he said.

Advertisement

Mittal highlighted Pakistan's role in training and sending terrorists to India, and its threats of nuclear weapons, emphasising that India will not be intimidated.

"Pakistan only wants to terrorise us: by sending terrorists with the help of their army, and by threatening of nuclear weapons. PM Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will not pay heed to any threats issued by Pakistan. India is capable and well-equipped..." said Mittal, addressing the outcomes of the meeting.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi expressed satisfaction with the positive reception in Slovenia, noting that the country's opinion makers and lawmakers have a deep understanding of India's struggles with terrorism.

"It has been a very positive visit to Slovenia and the opinion makers and the lawmakers here have a very deep understanding of India and the problems India has been facing with terrorism. We go back with the reassured promise that Slovenia stands with India in the fight against terrorism...," said the DMK MP.

Kanimozhi emphasized that the delegation's visit aimed to strengthen cooperation and understanding between India and Slovenia in the fight against terrorism. The delegation's next stop will be Athens, Greece, where they plan to engage with lawmakers and decision-makers to further discuss India's stance on counter-terrorism.

She added, "As a part of the delegation visit to many countries, our next place will be Athens (Greece). We hope to again meet many dignitaries, lawmakers and people who make decisions over there, and explain about India's resolve fighting against terrorism."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)