icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "We will always appreciate India's support during the 1971 Liberation War," says Bangladesh State Minister Ishraque Hossain

"We will always appreciate India's support during the 1971 Liberation War," says Bangladesh State Minister Ishraque Hossain

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): Bangladesh's State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Ishraque Hossain, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to India for its support during the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, saying the assistance helped the country achieve victory and save countless lives.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI ahead of Bangladesh's Independence Day, Hossain said that the people of Bangladesh will always remember India's role in their struggle for freedom.

Advertisement

"As a citizen of Bangladesh and someone who believes in the spirit of 1971 and our freedom, the help that India extended towards us will always be appreciated. India helped us in the war, and because of that support, we were able to save more lives and ultimately achieve victory. We thank India for that," Hossain told ANI in an interview in Dhaka.

Advertisement

Bangladesh observes March 25 as Genocide Day, commemorating the brutal crackdown launched by Pakistani forces in 1971. On that night, known as the Black Night, the Pakistani military initiated Operation Searchlight, carrying out widespread killings and destruction across what was then East Pakistan.

During the operation, independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, widely known as Bangabandhu, was arrested by Pakistani forces as violence spread across Dhaka and other regions.

Advertisement

The following day, March 26, is celebrated as Bangladesh's Great Independence and National Day, marking the country's declaration of independence. The liberation struggle saw significant support from India, including military training for freedom fighters, supply of arms and ammunition, and eventually direct participation by the Indian armed forces.

The war culminated on December 16, 1971, when Pakistani forces surrendered to the joint command of Indian troops and Bangladeshi freedom fighters, leading to the birth of Bangladesh as an independent nation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts