“We will establish a state commission of inquiry”: Yisrael Beytenu leader Liberman pledges probe into October 7 "attack"

Jerusalem [Israel], November 14 (ANI): Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has pledged to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 "attack", promising a thorough investigation into the failures and decisions that led to the Hamas-led attack and accountability for those responsible.

In a post on X on Saturday, Liberman recalled resigning as Israel's Defence Minister eight years ago over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to transfer money to Hamas in an attempt to maintain calm.

לפני שמונה שנים בדיוק התפטרתי מתפקיד שר הביטחון, בעקבות ההחלטה של נתניהו להעביר מזוודות דולרים לחמאס כדי לקנות שקט. סירבתי להיות שותף למדיניות הכניעה הזאת, שאת מחירה הנורא שילמנו בטבח ה-7 באוקטובר, גם במחיר ויתור על אחד התפקידים החשובים במדינה. בקרוב נקים ועדת חקירה ממלכתית, שתחקור לעומק את כל המחדלים וההחלטות שהובילו לטבח ותוודא שהאחראים יישאו באחריות. וכבר ביום שני, כשאכנס רשמית לתפקיד יו״ר ועדת החוץ והביטחון, אפעל על פי אותם עקרונות שהנחו אותי אז, ביטחון ישראל וטובת המדינה לפני כל שיקול אחר 🇮🇱 — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) November 14, 2026

"Exactly eight years ago, I resigned as defence minister following Netanyahu’s decision to transfer suitcases of dollars to Hamas to buy quiet," Liberman said.

Explaining his decision to resign, he added, "I refused to be complicit in this policy of surrender, whose terrible price we paid in the October 7 massacre, even at the cost of giving up one of the most important positions in the country."

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He further announced that a state commission of inquiry would be established to examine the circumstances surrounding the October 7 attack.

"Soon we will establish a state commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate all the failures and decisions that led to the massacre and ensure that those responsible are held accountable," Liberman said.

He also said that he would formally assume the position of chair of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, November 16.

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"And as early as Monday, when I officially take office as chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, I will act according to the same principles that guided me then: Israel’s security and the good of the country above all other considerations," he added.

The Knesset's temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was established on November 11, with Liberman designated to lead it. However, his formal appointment was delayed until Monday after Likud blocked a separate vote on his chairmanship. The committee is responsible for parliamentary oversight of Israel's security establishment and defence matters.

The Jerusalem Post, in its earlier reporting, noted that Liberman had repeatedly criticised Netanyahu's policy of allowing Qatari funds to enter Gaza, arguing that the transfers strengthened Hamas. Liberman had resigned as Defence Minister in November 2018 following disagreements with Netanyahu over the handling of Hamas and the ceasefire arrangements in Gaza.

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Liberman has also previously claimed that he warned Netanyahu in 2016 about the possibility of a large-scale Hamas "attack" involving infiltrations into Israeli territory and the taking of hostages. (ANI)

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