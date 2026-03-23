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Home / World / "We will never forget your kindness and humanity": Iran thanks India for support

"We will never forget your kindness and humanity": Iran thanks India for support

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ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday thanked the "kindness" and "humanity" of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran.

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The Embassy said they will remember India's kindness forever.

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"We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India," the embassy said.

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"With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," it further said.

The embassy also noted the sacrifice of a woman who donated the momento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago.

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"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you, Kashmir. Thank you, India."

"Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran. God bless you," the embassy said.

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Locals in Budgam have donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsin Ali from Budgam said a stall has been set up at Masjid Imam Zaman with the sincere purpose of collecting donations.

"At Masjid Imam Zaman, we have set up a stall with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. Our mothers and sisters are contributing jewellery, copper, and cash so that we can support Iran in its current situation," Mohsin Ali said.

He said that since they cannot go to Iran to support, they can at least provide financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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