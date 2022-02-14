Wear hijab on Valentine’s Day, Pak students told

Islamabad: A medical college in Pakistan’s national capital has issued Valentine’s Day guidelines to its students, asking girls to wear hijab and boys to wear white prayer caps while maintaining a distance of two metres from the opposite sex at all times, according to a media report. The Islamabad International Medical College issued a circular forbidding students from participating in Valentine’s Day celebrations. PTI

Kurd leader barred from running for presidency

Baghdad: Iraq’s top court banned a veteran Kurdish politician from the country’s presidency on Sunday, citing lingering corruption allegations. Hoshyar Zebari, a former foreign minister and longtime Iraqi diplomat, had been a front-runner competing against the sitting president, Barham Salih. In Iraq’s political system, parliament votes to pick the president who in turn appoints the Prime Minister. AP

Colourful extravaganza

Revellers gather at St Mark’s Square to celebrate Venice carnival in Italy on Sunday. Reuters