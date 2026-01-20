DT
PT
Home / World / WEF 2026: UAE govt, Telangana agree to collaborate for Bharat Future City's development as top global city

WEF 2026: UAE govt, Telangana agree to collaborate for Bharat Future City's development as top global city

ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism for the United Arab Emirates, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation at the World Economic Forum 2026 on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed potential areas of mutual cooperation in the state's large infrastructure projects, especially the Bharat Future City.

According to the release, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the future-defining roadmap to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

During the meeting, he also highlighted the significant scope for development in the Bharat Future City project, which is considered India's first Net-Zero Greenfield Smart City. Spread over 30,000 acres, the city is envisioned as a multi-sectoral, sustainable urban-industrial hub with dedicated spaces for AI, education, health, industries, residential and entertainment zones.

The Chief Minister explained that global companies like Marubeni and Semcorp are already on board with the project. "Very recently, we signed an MOU with Reliance Group's Vantarato establish a new zoo in Future City.

As per the release, Touq Al Marri, known to be a key figure in the UAE's economic diversification and modernisation efforts, said his national government would be happy to join hands with Telangana. He suggested that the two governments establish a joint task force of officials from both sides for the speedy implementation of this project.

He also sought a strong strategic partnership between the UAE food cluster and Telangana to focus on the rural and agriculture-based economy.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials also participated on behalf of the Telangana Rising delegation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

