Home / World / WEF: Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise to partner with Telangana's YISU

WEF: Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise to partner with Telangana's YISU

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Telangana's forward-looking approach to transforming higher education through skill-based, industry-aligned learning offered by Young India Skills University (YISU) is receiving tremendous response at the World Economic Forum 2026, especially from skill-intensive industries.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mohammed Ashif, President & CEO of Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise, expressed a strong interest in partnering with YISU during a meeting with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation.

The company, with a major presence in the Middle East, primarily provides plant maintenance services in skilled, talent-intensive sectors, including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertiliser, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation.

Telangana CM Reddy said YISU was established to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-led curricula and hands-on practical exposure, the CMO said.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana is building a future-ready talent base through foundational learning, advanced skilling, apprenticeships, mentorship, and entrepreneurship, aligned with our vision for 2047 and the goal to become a USD 3 trillion economy.

He said YISU is the first such University in India to be set up with fully industry-led management.

Responding to this, the company's President & CEO immediately proposed partnering with YISU to meet its need to recruit around 5,000 skilled people per year. "We would like to partner with the Skills University and kickstart training the workforce in all the crafts we require," Ashif said, as per the CMO. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
