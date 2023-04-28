Welcome ‘anything’ that ends war: Russia on Xi-Zelenskyy call

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed anything that could end the Ukraine conflict when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Xi and Zelenskyy had spoken for the first time since Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February last year.

NATO: sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks & ammo to ukraine NATO nations have delivered more than 98 per cent of the military aid promised to Ukraine, bloc’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said

Allies have provided more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and vast amount of ammunition, Stoltenberg said

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to achieve the aims of the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Peskov said Russia was familiar with the details of what the two leaders had discussed and said their stances on the conflict were well known.

“We are ready to welcome anything that could hasten the end of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia achieving all the goals it has set itself,” he said. “As for the fact that they communicated — that is a sovereign matter for each of these countries and a question of their bilateral dialogue,” he added. On whether Chinese Premier Xi had discussed the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 borders during his visit to Moscow last month, Peskov said there was no discussion of that.