Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi features today on the front page of the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post ahead of his Israel visit.

The newspaper's Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein posted the front page of today's edition showing a photo of the PM waving his hands along with feature stories based on his visit to the Israel and India-Israel ties.

One headline read "Welcome, Modi," while another one read "New Delhi's burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem".

The paper also features an interview with the Indian envoy to Israel JP Singh. Singh told the Jerusalem Post about the significance of PM Modi's planned Knesset address, which he described as a first for an Indian Prime Minister.

"One of the most important elements will be that he will be the first prime minister from India to address the Knesset," Singh was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post.

Singh further told the Post that the aim is to broaden and deepen the relationship between the two countries. This he said meant moving beyond a limited number of sectors to build a more comprehensive framework that includes financial cooperation, trade, and cross-border payments. He specifically pointed to the possibility of future work on financial systems, including money transfer mechanisms and cross-border payment infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Prime Minister will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel. This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and present an opportunity to review common challenges, as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.

Reflecting the significance of the diplomatic engagement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed the upcoming visit "historic", stating that the partnership continues to scale new heights.

Netanyahu described Prime Minister Modi as a "dear friend" and highlighted the growing strategic alignment between the two countries.

"This morning, at the opening of our Cabinet meeting, I spoke about the historic visit of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Israel this coming Wednesday," he said.

Calling the relationship a "powerful alliance between two global leaders", Netanyahu noted that Israel and India are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision.

"Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress," he added, specifically referring to cooperation in emerging technologies and broader geopolitical coordination.

Providing further details on the itinerary, Netanyahu confirmed that the Prime Minister will arrive on Wednesday and deliver a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament). (ANI)

