"Welcome to militarised constitution 2025, passed by unelected parliament": Pak ex-Senator denounces constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Senate has passed the 27th constitutional amendment, sparking controversy and protests from opposition parties. The amendment aims to reform the judiciary and strengthen the military command structure, introducing a new post of Chief of Defence Forces and establishing a Federal Constitutional Court.

Afrasiab Khattak, a former Senator of Pakistan, denounced constitutional amendments to the Pakistani constitution. The reforms propose to formally institutionalise the office of the Chief of the Defence Forces and guarantee the Army Chief, General Asim Munir, a five-star rank for life, complete with immunity from criminal cases and arrest, similar to the President's immunity.

Khattak lamented that through the amendments, Pakistan was on a journey to nowhere.

In a post on X, he said, "After the 26th & 27th amendments, the federal-democratic-parliament 1973 constitution, shaped by Z.A. Bhutto-led govt and Abdul Wali Khan-led opposition, has come to an end. Welcome to the militarised constitution 2025, passed by an unelected parliament. Pakistan is on a journey to nowhere yet again!"

The amendments significantly weaken the power of the Supreme Court by establishing a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) with exclusive jurisdiction over constitutional interpretation.

This new court's chief justice would have a longer tenure than the Supreme Court's chief justice, effectively making the Supreme Court irrelevant for key constitutional matters.

The bill was quickly passed by the Senate on November 10, 2025, after an opposition boycott of the debate, and now moves to the lower house, the National Assembly, for final approval.

Under the proposed draft of the 27th amendment, the Field Marshal will be secured against any legal action, mirroring the protection given to the President under Article 248, as per ARY News.

The draft specifies that no action can be taken against the Field Marshal unless he violates his constitutional and legal obligations.

The proposed draft extends the protection under Article 248 to other high-ranking military officers, as well as reaffirms protection for the President.

Article 248 currently ensures that cases against the President and high-ranking military officers cannot be tried in local courts without parliamentary procedure, as per ARY News.

The draft maintains that the only way to initiate legal action or remove the President and high-ranking officers is through the Parliament, requiring a two-thirds majority approval from the National Assembly and Senate for the President's removal. They cannot be removed by any local court or other government institution.

Critics argue this amendment undermines judicial independence and concentrates power in the military, while supporters claim it modernizes the system and improves efficiency.

The amendment has stirred intense debate, with opposition parties vowing to block it in the National Assembly and launch nationwide protests. (ANI)

