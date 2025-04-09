Welcomed PM Modi 'with open hearts', ties 'even more dense and deeper': Mauritian Minister

Port Louis [Mauritius], April 9 (ANI): Mauritius welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi "with open hearts", said Mauritian Information Minister Avinash Ramtohul on Wednesday, adding that ties between the two nations have grown "even more dense and deeper".

Ramtohul mentioned strong historical and cultural ties between the two nations while underlining the ongoing talks to strengthen the ties.

Prime Minister Modi visited Mauritius from March 11 to 12 to attend the nation's 57th National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.

"We welcomed Prime Minister Modi ji with open hearts because we have very strong historical ties with India. And I think in the current times, there are a lot of avenues for cooperation between India and Mauritius like it's been in the past, but now it's gone even more dense and deeper," Ramtohul said.

He noted that ongoing conversations are being held between the two governments, high commissions, and foreign ministries.

"I believe that whatever we are doing will be for the betterment of people of both the countries" he added

During his visit, PM Modi met with President Dharam Gokhool and Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, engaging in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Significant agreements were signed, including those on maritime security and combating financial crimes. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre, both constructed with India's grant assistance.

In recognition of his efforts to enhance India-Mauritius ties, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Mauritius' highest civilian award by President Dharam Gokhool. This marked the second time PM Modi was invited as the Chief Guest for Mauritius' National Day, a role he first held in 2015. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Ganga Talao and mixed holy water brought from Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

In addition, PM Modi received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, the highest national award of Mauritius. Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving heavy rain, to witness PM Modi accept the award on the National Day.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the highest national award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour; it is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius. It is an acknowledgment of our shared commitment to regional peace, progress, security, and sustainable development. And it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the Global South," PM Modi said while receiving the award.

PM Modi, along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, also jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. PM Modi emphasized that the institute will serve as a hub for learning and research. (ANI)

