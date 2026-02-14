DT
Welcomed their strong interest in India, says envoy Kwatra after talks with Estee Lauder CEO

Welcomed their strong interest in India, says envoy Kwatra after talks with Estee Lauder CEO

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Washington DC [US], February 14 (ANI): The Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held discussions on Friday (local time) with Stephane de La Faverie, President and CEO of Estee Lauder, focusing on investment opportunities in India.

Kwatra praised the company's interest in the Indian market and its commitment to expanding investments.

In a post on X, Ambassador said, "Following our meeting last year, had a very productive discussion with Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO of Estee Lauder. Welcomed their strong interest in the Indian market and commitment to expanding investments here. FDI inflows strengthen our economy and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities."

Earlier, on October 3, 2025, Kwatra met the team.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a wonderful meeting with Stephane de La Faverie, President and CEO of the Estee Lauder companies along with his team last week. Discussed their investments in the Indian market and the immense growth taking place in the personal care market space in India."

Earlier on February 2, Kwatra participated in a Pre-AI Summit panel discussion titled "Reflections on Paris and Prospects for New Delhi", organised by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), alongside the Ambassador of France.

Sharing details of the engagement on X, Kwatra emphasised "Impact" as a core driver of the upcoming AI Summit in India.

He also outlined India's approach to artificial intelligence, sharing the country's perspective on "democratisation of AI" around people, planet and progress with the participating audience.

The discussion focused on advancing global dialogue on AI, with India underscoring impact-led innovation and inclusive growth as key pillars of its engagement ahead of the summit.

All these developments stem from engagements held on January 31, during which Kwatra also detailed India's people-first approach to artificial intelligence and the structure of the upcoming AI Impact Summit, noting that it is built around three core pillars focused on people, planet and progress. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

