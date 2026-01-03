DT
Home / World / "We're going to run the country until we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition": Trump after Venezuela strikes

"We're going to run the country until we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition": Trump after Venezuela strikes

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Palm Beach [US], January 3 (ANI): Noting that the United States' action in Venezuela was "one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history", President Donald Trump said on Saturday that no nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday.

The United States captured Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores in the military operation, and they were flown out of the country.

Trump, who addressed a press conference from Palm Beach, Florida, said the United States will run the country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".

He said the US action was aimed at bringing "outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice".

"Late last night and early today, at my direction, the United States Armed Forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela. Overwhelming American military power, air, land, and sea, was used to launch a spectacular assault. It was an assault like people have not seen since World War II. It was a force against a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas to bring outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice. This was one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history," he said.

Trump said US companies will fix the broken oil infrastructure in Venezuela.

"As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place. We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country."

The US President said his administration wants "peace, justice and liberty for the great people of Venezuela".

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. We want peace, justice and liberty for the great people of Venezuela... We can't take a chance if somebody else takes over Venezuela, doesn't have the good of Venezuelan people in mind. We're not going to let that happen. We are there now but we are going to stay until such time till proper transition takes place. We're going to run it essentially until such time," he said.

Trump said Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York for their campaign of deadly narco-terrorism against the United States and its citizens.

"No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday... all Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with U.S. law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York for their campaign of deadly narco-terrorism against the United States and its citizens".

Earlier, the US President released the first picture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro onboard US Warship Iwo Jima.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, US President Trump said, "Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115832088990838303

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid an increase in tensions between the United States and Venezuela. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

